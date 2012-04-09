OSC serves Sino-Forest with enforcement notices

TORONTO, April 9 The Ontario Securities
Commission has alleged that Sino-Forest's conduct runs
contrary to sections of the Ontario Securities Act dealing with
false and misleading statements and fraud, the Chinese forestry
company said on Monday.
The OSC, Canada's largest securities regulator, has served
Sino-Forest and its officers with enforcement notices that
identify issues uncovered during the regulator's probe of the
company.
Sino-Forest, which has been caught in a maelstrom of fraud
allegations, did not provide details of the OSC allegations but
said such notices are issued by the OSC at or near the end of an
investigation and set the stage for the regulator to commence
formal proceedings against the company and some of its current
and former officers.
The company said it is considering what steps to take in
light of the OSC enforcement notices.
Sino-Forest's stock tanked last June after short seller
Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused the company of
fraudulently exaggerating the size of its forestry assets. The
company was granted protection from creditors last month after
it argued that the allegations against it had paralyzed its
business.
Trading in the company's stock was halted by the OSC last
August and has not yet resumed. The company is set to be
delisted by the Toronto Stock Exchange in May.