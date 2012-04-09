UPDATE 1-Regulator says Sino-Forest ran afoul of law

* Sino served with enforcement notices by OSC
* Current, former Sino-Forest executives receive notices
* Sino does not provide specifics in notices
* OSC allegations are "serious in nature," Sino says
* Sino stock cratered last year after Muddy Waters report
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, April 9 Sino-Forest, the Chinese
forestry company whose stock collapsed after a short-seller's
fraud accusations, said on Monday that Canada's top securities
regulator found that its conduct ran afoul of sections of
securities law pertaining to fraud.
The Ontario Securities Commission made its findings known to
Sino-Forest by serving the Toronto-listed company and some of
its current and former executives with enforcement notices, the
company said in a statement on Monday.
Sino-Forest provided few details about the notices but said
the matters in question were "of a serious nature." It signaled
the OSC was considering formal allegations pertaining to false
or misleading statements and possible fraud.
The case is the most prominent among a spate of accounting
scandals that have tainted the image of Chinese companies listed
in North America. The accusations have prompted trading halts,
delistings, lawsuits and regulatory probes in both the United
States and Canada.
The OSC typically issues enforcement notices near the end of
an investigation. Their purpose is to give respondents a chance
to point out any special circumstances that may influence a
decision on whether to issue formal allegations and schedule a
hearing.
The OSC confirmed that it issued notices in the Sino-Forest
matter but provided no further details, saying its investigation
is still underway.
Its probe started soon after short seller Carson Block and
his firm Muddy Water accused the company in June of exaggerating
the size of its forestry assets. The OSC halted trading in the
stock late August, and the order has remained in effect since
then.
Sino-Forest was granted protection from its creditors last
month, after it argued that the allegations against it had
paralyzed its business. Its stock is now set to be delisted by
the Toronto Stock Exchange in May.
Allen Chan, Sino's founder and former chief executive, and
David Horsley, its c urrent chief financial officer, have both
received the OSC enforcement notices, the company said. Albert
Ip, Alfred Hung, George Ho and Simon Yeung, all former employees
of Sino-Forest, were also singled out by the OSC.
The company and its executives, along with its underwriters
and auditors, are all facing possible investor-driven class
action lawsuits as well.