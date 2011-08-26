UPDATE 6-Canada clampdown vindicates Sino-Forest detractor

* Sino appears to have defrauded investors, OSC says
By John McCrank and Allison Martell
TORONTO, Aug 26 Sino-Forest TRE.TO appears to
have defrauded investors by exaggerating its assets, Canadian
regulators said on Friday in a vindication of a short seller's
damning allegations against the Chinese forestry company.
The Ontario Securities Commission said Sino Chief Executive
Allen Chan and other officers are apparently responsible for
misrepresenting revenue in public filings and keeping bogus
accounts.
The tough new stance by the OSC, long criticized as
toothless, comes three months after Hong Kong short-seller
Carson Block made the initial accusations against Sino.
His report triggered a stampede out of the stock and other
Chinese companies listed in North America.
Sino's value has plunged to around C$700 million from C$4.7
billion since Block's report. The scandal eventually forced
many of Sino's staunchest supporters, including hedge fund
manager John Paulson, to abandon the company. Paulson alone
took a $500 million loss.
"The OSC's actions appear to give credence to the
accusations being made that there has been misrepresentation of
revenue," said Gavin Graham, president at Graham Investment
Strategy in Toronto.
The OSC, Canada's main securities regulator, ordered all
trading in the Toronto-listed stock to cease for at least 15
days while its investigation continues. Sino, which could not
be reached on Friday, has denied all allegations and is
conducting its own probe.
The regulator also demanded that Chan and four other
officers resign immediately. But in a surprising about-face, it
later rescinded that order, saying it lacked the power to force
them to step down until after a hearing, expected within 15
days.
"The fact that they can't make them resign because it is a
temporary order really doesn't detract a great deal, if at all,
from the negative impact of the reasons they gave," Graham
said.
BLOCK APPLAUDS OSC
Canada is no stranger to scandals in its resource
industries, one of the reasons that the country's regulators
have a reputation for being soft.
In 1997, shares of Bre-X collapsed after it emerged that
samples from its Busang gold deposit in Indonesia had been
salted to create the impression of a massive gold strike.
The Sino-Forest scandal has raised fresh calls for tighter
securities regulations and more stringent penalties for
violators. The spotlight has focused on foreign companies that
have stock market listings in Canada, especially those based in
China.
"This again brings into question the need for additional
oversight of foreign issuers and the requirement of an enhanced
layer of continuous verification by professional advisers,"
said Darryl Levitt, a lawyer with Macleod Dixon.
Block welcomed the OSC's action, saying he was impressed
by the progress made by investigators. By suspending the highly
volatile stock, regulators were protecting investors, he said.
"It seems the OSC has some information investors do not
that it believes is material to investment decisions," Block
told Reuters. "We're encouraged that it looks like the wheels
of justice are turning."
INTERNAL PROBE
The company's shares were trading at C$4.81 in Toronto
before the cease-trade order was issued, almost 75 percent
below their value on June 1, the day before Block's report.
Still, the Mandolin Fund, run by New Zealand-born
billionaire Richard Chandler, has gradually boosted its stake
in Sino, and it now owns 18 percent of the company. Chandler's
firm had no comment on Friday.
Chandler and a few other big investors have stood by
Sino-Forest even as rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its
credit rating on the Chinese forestry company's debt twice.
The second time came last week after Sino-Forest said its
internal audit would not wrap up until the end of the year,
rather than in September as it said earlier.
But the OSC's move on Friday may have been the biggest blow
to the embattled company, lending credence to Block's
allegations.
"Do we feel vindication? When you do what we do, you know
that you're going to get a lot of arrows shot at you," said the
short-seller, who aims to profit when shares of the companies
he profiles plunge.
"We did take a lot of arrows on this one, but at the end of
the day, people who lost money in this are hurting a lot more
from it than we are," he said.
