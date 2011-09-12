Ontario to review Sino-Forest cease trade order

TORONTO, Sept 12 The Ontario Securities
Commission said on Monday it will hold a hearing on Sept. 14 to
consider an application from the Canadian Derivatives Clearing
Corp seeking a partial revocation on its cease trade order on
the shares of Sino-Forest Corp TRE.TO.
The OSC recently extended a 15-day trade halt on the shares
of the Chinese forestry company until Jan. 25, 2012, pending
the completion of its probe into fraud allegations leveled
against the company by short-seller Carson Block. The OSC first
halted trade in the shares of Sino-Forest on Aug. 26, saying
initial investigations showed signs of fraud. [ID:nN1E7870FF]
CDCC, which acts as the central clearing counterparty for
exchange-traded derivative products in Canada, has petitioned
the regulator to allow its members to exercise outstanding put
contracts on shares of Sino-Forest.
"Holders of the put contracts are unable to exercise their
rights of sale and sellers of the put contracts are unable to
perform their obligations to purchase, as long at the cease
trade order ... remains in place," said law firm Torys LLP in a
letter filed to the OSC, on behalf of the CDCC.
Many investors, who bought into Sino-Forest recently, also
bought put options to protect themselves against downside in
the event the allegations against the company proved to have
merit.
There are nearly 9,000 outstanding put contracts that
entitle holders to sell nearly 900,000 Sino-Forest shares at
prices substantially above their current values, CDCC said in
its application. CDCC is a subsidiary of Canadian exchange
operator TMX Group Inc (X.TO).
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Andre Grenon)