Moody's withdraws ratings on Sino-Forest Corp

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 14 Moody's Investor Service
said on Wednesday that it has withdrawn all of its ratings on
Sino-Forest Corp because the ratings agency has
insufficient information to maintain them.
The move immediately followed Moody's downgrade of the
company's corporate family and senior unsecured debt ratings to
Ca from Caa1 because of Sino-Forest's decision not to make a
coupon payment on its 2016 convertible bond due on Thursday,
Moody's said in a report.
The action comes a day after Sino-Forest, a China-focused
forestry company accused of fraud, deferred the release of its
third quarter results and decided not to pay the $9.775 million
interest payment on the convertible bond.
"This action implies that Sino-Forest will default on this
debt obligation if it does not rectify the payment after the
30-day grace period from the due date," said Moody's analyst
Liming Zhou in the report.
The Ca rating reflects a high likelihood of default and a
low level of expected recovery for bondholders in case bond
repayments are accelerated, the report said.
The total principal owing under four series of outstanding
senior and convertible notes is about $1.8 billion. The company
also has loan facilities in China totaling $70.5 million,
Sino-Forest has said.
Zhou said failure to publish its third-quarter results
within the specified period would also trigger a breach of
covenants under its bond indentures.
Sino-Forest said this week that it would delay reporting its
financial results again, putting it in breach of debt covenants
and raising the prospect of insolvency proceedings.
Until months ago the largest forestry company listed on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, Sino-Forest has been reeling since
short-seller Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters accused it
of exaggerating the extent of its Chinese assets. Block alleged
that the company had also fabricated certain sales transactions.
Last month, Sino-Forest said a review panel had been able to
address and clear the company of many of the allegations, but
certain issues remained.
On Monday, Sino-Forest said the panel was still trying to
determine the nature and scope of its relationship with
intermediaries and suppliers involved in its land dealings.
It is also seeking explanations for issues raised by certain
documents, it said, without providing details.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings have already withdrawn
their ratings on the company.