Sino-Forest's restructuring plan gets court nod

Dec 11 Insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, which has been accused by regulators and investors of fraud, said on Monday that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved its reorganization plan.

Under the plan, Sino-Forest will transfer most of its assets to a newly formed entity that will be owned by its affected creditors. The company said it intends to implement the plan not later than Jan. 15.

Sino-Forest is the most prominent in a series of North American-listed companies with Chinese operations whose accounting or disclosure practices came under suspicion last year.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in April after a short-seller accused it of exaggerating the size of its forestry assets.

Sino-Forest, which has been de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange, has been attempting to sell assets to pay off debtholders.