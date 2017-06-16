UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches

* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted
* U.S. Federal Reserve has imposed June 20 deadline
TAIPEI, June 16 Taiwan's financial watchdog will
not approve Sinopac Financial Holdings' $340 million
sale of its U.S. unit to Cathay General Bancorp unless
Sinopac submits the necessary paperwork, a source with the
regulator said.
Some board members at Taiwan's Sinopac are hesitant to sign
off on the deal, feeling "seller's remorse" as the price tag now
looks too low, three separate sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
It has been a year since the deal was announced and the foot
dragging comes ahead of a June 20 deadline imposed by the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which approved the deal in March, although
Cathay General, a Los Angeles-based bank, can request an
extension.
A collapse of the deal could also taint the reputation of
Sinopac and Taiwanese banks in the U.S. market, coming in the
wake of $180 million in U.S. fines for Taiwan's Mega Financial
Holding for violations of rules including lax
attention to risk exposure in Panama.
"We have asked Sinopac to provide additional paperwork. If
they don't do that, they automatically forfeit the deal," said
an official at Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission.
Sinopac needs to explain the full terms of the agreement in
a satisfactory way, said the official, declining to elaborate.
The official and other sources declined to be identified as
they were not authorised to speak to the media on matter.
A spokesman for Sinopac said the company would submit the
additional paperwork "soon" and hopes that the deal will close.
The FSC suspended a review of the acquisition application,
according to a Sinopac statement earlier this month, which did
not provide further details.
Cathay General did not reply to requests for comment via
email.
Nasdaq-listed Cathay General has complained to Sinopac for
not trying hard enough to get clearance from Taiwan regulators,
said the three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
One of the sources said that the price had looked good to
Sinopac last year amid uncertainties about Britain's decision to
leave the European Union and the U.S. presidential election.
"But now things have changed. The U.S. and global economies
are showing strong momentum," the source said.
