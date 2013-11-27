UPDATE 1-Sinopec in talks to invest in Kitimat LNG project -source

Nov 27 Sinopec , China's
biggest oil refiner, is in talks with Apache Corp to buy
a stake in the Kitimat LNG export project on Canada's Pacific
coast, according to an industry executive with direct knowledge
of the matter.
Kitimat LNG, co-owned by Apache and Chevron Corp,
was awarded Canada's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
license in 2011, allowing it to export 10 million tons per year.
The $15 billion project, located in northern British
Columbia, is expected to begin shipping gas to Asia by 2017.
"If the conditions of the discussions meet Sinopec's
requirement - meaning if it is a profitable investment - Sinopec
is willing to participate," the executive told Reuters.
Sinopec is also talking to other companies for similar
investments, the executive said, declining to provide details.
Apache spokesman Paul Wyke said the company did not comment
on market rumors or speculation.
"There continues to be great interest in the Kitimat LNG
project, and the partners (Apache and Chevron) are in
negotiations with several prospective Asia-Pacific customers,"
he said in a emailed statement.
Chevron took a 50 percent stake in the Kitimat LNG project
in February, which buoyed hopes that the multibillion-dollar gas
export facility would go ahead. The partners are working toward
an investment decision.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Sinopec was in
talks with Apache to buy a minority stake in the project. The
size and value of the stake have not been determined, the
newspaper said. ()
A Sinopec spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.