UPDATE 2-Sinopec raises stake in Australia Pacific LNG project

* Australia Pacific LNG project nears decision on 2nd train

* Sinopec to buy more gas from Australia Pacific LNG JV

* Deals could make Australia world's top LNG exporter

MELBOURNE, Dec 12 China's Sinopec on Monday agreed to increase its stake in the $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG joint venture to 25 percent and to buy more gas from the project, bringing the project a step closer to moving forward on the second phase.

The venture is just one project in a pipeline worth around $200 billion in Australia that could make the country the world's largest LNG exporter by the end of the decade as it scrambles to feed a growing Asian appetite for gas.

Origin Energy, which operates the venture, said China Petroleum Corp (Sinopec) will buy an additional 10 percent stake in the project and 3.3 million tonnes more a year of LNG through 2035. The stakes of Origin Energy and ConocoPhillips will drop to 37.5 percent each as a result.

The deal would finalise the marketing of the second phase, or train, of the project, Origin Energy said.

"We are well placed to make a final investment decision on the second train in early 2012," Origin Energy's chairman, Kevin McCann, said in a statement.

Origin Energy approved the first phase of the estimated $20 billion two-train coal seam gas to LNG joint venture in Queensland state along with ConocoPhillips earlier this year. This was followed by a heads of agreement with Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co in November for delivery of 1 million tonnes a year for 20 years.

The venture and Sinopec in April reached an agreement covering the sale of 4.3 million tonnes of LNG for 20 years starting in mid-2015. At the time, Sinopec subscribed for a 15 percent equity interest in Australia Pacific LNG.

CHINESE INVESTMENTS IN AUSTRALIA LNG

Sinopec's latest purchase of a stake in the venture gives it a level of equity so far unprecedented for Australian LNG project customers.

"The strong equity participation does serve to mitigate the substantial counterparty risk that APLNG has taken on with Sinopec taking 88 percent of the project contracted volume," Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Wiseman said in a note.

"We suspect Sinopec has viewed this as a unique opportunity to secure LNG cargo's at relatively more attractive pricing overall than the broader market."

Chinese companies have bought gas and equity stakes in a number of Australian LNG projects including the Woodside-operated North West Shelf and BG Group's Queensland Curtis Island LNG project.

Chinese companies may be investing in Australian projects in part to gain technical expertise in unconventional gas and LNG production as they ramp up their efforts to produce shale gas in China, according to analysts.

JAPAN ALSO SEEKING LNG SUPPLY

Other Asian buyers have also been securing long-term supply contracts with Australian LNG projects .

Last week, Japan's Inpex Corp signed around $70 billion worth of LNG sales and equity agreements from its Ichthys project in Australia, laying foundations for a final investment decision on the project early next year.

In that deal, five Japanese utilities, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Kyushu Electric, and Kansai Electric, will buy a total of 4 million tonnes per year of LNG for 15 years.