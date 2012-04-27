Sinopec expects better Q2 earnings, sources say

HONG KONG, April 27 Sinopec Corp,
Asia's largest refiner, expects earnings to improve in the
second quarter after posting a first-quarter profit that missed
estimates because of massive losses from processing crude oil,
people briefed by the company said.
"They (Sinopec management) are hinting the worst might be
over for them. The second quarter at least is not going to be as
bad as the first," said one person who attended the company's
earnings conference call on Friday with analysts and investors.
Officials at the Hong Kong-listed company said they are
optimistic about the second quarter after the Chinese government
raised oil product prices in March and demand for chemicals
started to recover, according to another person at the briefing.
They requested anonymity as they needed to brief their
clients on Sinopec's results first. The conference call was
off-limits to the media.
Sinopec did not issue any earnings
guidance at the call, spokesman Huang Wensheng said.
Company officials said the latest hike in Chinese fuel
prices has eased the pressure on refining margins, according to
Huang.
Sinopec reported a 35 percent drop in first-quarter profit,
dragged down by losses from selling diesel and gasoline at
state-controlled prices.
Net income reached 13.41 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) in the
first three months compared with 20.6 billion a year earlier,
the company said on Thursday after markets closed. That missed
the average forecast of 16.69 billion yuan by seven analysts
polled by Reuters.