Sinopec, PetroChina dismiss media reports about merger

HONG KONG, April 27 Sinopec Corp and
PetroChina on Monday dismissed media reports their
parents would merge to create a state giant, saying they have
never received any official information about such a
restructuring.
"Neither the company nor its controlling shareholder has
ever received any information, written or verbal, from any
government authority," Sinopec said in a filing with the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
Its major rival PetroChina, the country's dominant oil and
gas producer, issued a similar statement via the Shanghai stock
exchange late on Monday.
This is the first time Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner,
and PetroChina have formally downplayed Chinese and foreign
media reports over the past few months that Beijing is
considering merging Sinopec's parent with China National
Petroleum Corp, which controls PetroChina.
Shares of Sinopec and PetroChina
surged in Shanghai and Hong Kong on Monday after
state media reported that China will likely cut the number of
central government-owned conglomerates to 40 through a series of
mergers as Beijing pushes forward a plan to overhaul the
underperforming state sector.
