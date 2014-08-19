Canada's Couche-Tard makes short-list in $16bln Sinopec unit sale -sources

BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
HONG KONG Aug 19 Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd are among suitors short-listed to buy a $16 billion minority stake in China's Sinopec Sales, the world's largest fuel retail network, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the nation's biggest insurer, Hong Kong-listed ENN Energy Holdings Ltd privately-owned Fosun Group, Hopu Investment Management and Affinity Equity Partners have also progressed to the next round, the people added.
Final bids are due by end-August, though it was not clear how many shortlisted bidders are likely to make offers.
Formally known as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp , state-run Sinopec plans to sell up to 30 percent of the business by end-2014 as Beijing restructures state-owned assets.
(Additional reporting by Charlie Zhu, Matthew Miller, Euan Rocha, Allison Lampert and Heng Xie; Reporting by Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.
* Bill Barrett Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering