版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 3日 星期二 22:32 BJT

Sinopec to buy some Devon US shale assets for $2.2 bln

BEIJING Jan 3 China's Sinopec Group said on Tuesday that it will acquire a third of five shale oil and gas assets in the United States from Devon Energy Corp for $2.2 billion.

Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration & Production Corp (SIPC), a unit of Sinopec Group, will pay 30 percent in cash and the remaining 70 percent in carry, and expects to complete the whole payment by the end of 2014.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐