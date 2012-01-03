Sinopec to buy some Devon US shale assets for $2.2 bln

BEIJING Jan 3 China's Sinopec Group said on Tuesday that it will acquire a third of five shale oil and gas assets in the United States from Devon Energy Corp for $2.2 billion.

Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration & Production Corp (SIPC), a unit of Sinopec Group, will pay 30 percent in cash and the remaining 70 percent in carry, and expects to complete the whole payment by the end of 2014.