Sinopec to buy some Devon US shale assets for $2.2 bln

BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
BEIJING Jan 3 China's Sinopec Group said on Tuesday that it will acquire a third of five shale oil and gas assets in the United States from Devon Energy Corp for $2.2 billion.
Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration & Production Corp (SIPC), a unit of Sinopec Group, will pay 30 percent in cash and the remaining 70 percent in carry, and expects to complete the whole payment by the end of 2014.
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process.