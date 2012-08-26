Sinopec quarterly profits dive 46 pct, beat forecast

HONG KONG Aug 26 Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, posted a 46 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, beating forecasts, dragged down by losses at its refining and chemicals businesses.

April-June net profit at Sinopec dropped to 11.09 billion yuan ($1.75 billion) from 20.5 billion yuan a year earlier, based on Reuters' calculations.

The results, which were hurt by two government cuts in domestic fuel product prices in the second quarter, compared with an average forecast of 8.43 billion yuan by six analysts polled by Reuters.

Chinese refiners cannot fully pass on higher crude costs to consumers because the government controls oil product prices to help curb inflation.

For the first six months of this year, the state-controlled oil giant posted a net profit of 24.50 billion yuan, down 40.5 percent year on year, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.