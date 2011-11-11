UPDATE 6-Galp purchase makes Sinopec a top Brazil oil player

* Sinopec expands hold on Brazil deepwater giant fields
* Expands China's hunt for global raw material access
* Galp stock falls, deal value disappoints
* Peak output seen up five-fold to 112,500 boepd in 2024
By Judy Hua, Wan Xu and Sabrina Lorenzi
BEIJING/RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 Chinese oil
giant Sinopec said on Friday it will pay $3.5 billion for a 30
percent stake in the Brazil unit of Portugal's Galp (GALP.LS),
extending China's drive to secure access to energy for its
rapidly expanding economy.
The agreement gives state-run Sinopec a stake nearly all of
the major discoveries in Brazil's prolific deepwater region
known as the subsalt. They also offer Sinopec a beachhead in
one of the fastest-growing non-OPEC oil frontiers, an area
believed to hold 50 billion barrels of oil, enough to supply
all China's needs for 15 years at current consumption rates.
The deal also helps Beijing expand its presence in Brazil,
a commodities giant where Chinese companies -- seeking to feed
a booming economy -- have already made investments ranging from
soy processing to iron mining.
"For Sinopec, there are not many opportunities to grow in
the traditional domestic upstream oil and gas sector --
overseas acquisition is an area to find growth," said UOB Kay
Hian analyst Yan Shi.
"It will benefit Sinopec on upstream reserves and reduce
risks in its money-losing downstream operation."
Chinese oil consumption rose more than 10 percent in 2010
from 2009 and nearly doubled in the last decade, according the
BP's annual statistical review of world energy. China now
consumes more than 10 percent of world oil output.
The deal follows Sinopec's $7 billion acquisition last year
of a 40 percent stake in the Brazilian arm of Spanish oil
company Repsol (REP.MC). The two agreements together give it a
foothold in Brazil's biggest oil discoveries, including the
giant Lula and Cernambi fields that are among the world's
largest oil discoveries this decade.
Analysts described the deal as a savvy one for Sinopec, but
a disappointing one for state-controlled Galp, which wants to
raise cash as the Euro zone debt crisis crushes Portugal's
finances.
Galp's shares closed down nearly 11 percent, topping the
FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 decliners board. Investors expected
Galp to get more for the oil. Galp was one of only one of 10
stocks that fell on the 300-share index on Friday.
"The implied values of Galp assets from that deal are
disappointing. Repsol got $5.6-$5.8 per barrel of reserves and
this deal works out at $3.9 per barrel," said Pedro
Pintassilgo, a fund manager at F&C in Lisbon.
GALP SHARES SINK
The deal also knocked fellow Brazil-exposed oil and gas
company BG Group Plc BG.L, which dropped more than 2 percent,
while the Dow Jones Stoxx Europe Oil and Gas index .SXEP was
up 0.3 percent.
The head of Brazil's Petrobras said last month BG may sell
shares in its Brazilian subsidiary, although the company
declined to comment on this. [ID:nN1E79H05G]
Galp is a minority partner with Petrobras, a Brazilian
state-controlled company that also has private investors, in
key finds including the vast Lula field, formerly known as
Tupi, where BG is also a partner, as well as the Cernambi and
Iara finds.
Buyouts such as the Sinopec-Galp deal are on the rise
because Brazil halted auctions for deepwater blocks to revamp
its oil laws. Further bidding rounds for exploration leases are
currently stalled by a dispute among states over how to divvy
up royalties. [ID:nN1E7A923H]
Brazil's vast subsalt oil deposits, located in an area the
size of New York state believed to hold 50 billion barrels of
oil, have drawn in the interest of oil giants such as Exxon
Mobile Corp (XOM.N) and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L).
Brazil's Petrobras will have a minimum 30 percent stake in
any future bidding rounds for subsalt projects, under new
regulations approved last year and will be an operator of those
projects.
Under the development plans, Sinopec expects to get 21,300
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boedp) in 2015 with
production expected to peak at 112,500 boedp in 2024.
Under the agreement, Sinopec's wholly owned unit, Sinopec
International Exploration and Production Corp (SIPC), will take
new shares to be issued by Galp and assume shareholder loans,
Sinopec Group said in a statement.
"Taking into consideration this investment and projected
future capital expenditure, the total cash payout amounts to
approximately $5.18 billion at closing," Sinopec said.
The transaction must be approved by the Chinese
government.
Sinopec Group is the parent of Hong Kong-listed and
Shanghai-listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
(0386.HK)(600028.SS). The group does overseas upstream oil and
gas investment and operations via its wholly owned unit SIPC.
Sinopec was advised by Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), while
Galp Energia was advised by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), J.P.
Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), UBS (UBS.N) Caixia BI, a source
familiar with the matter said. ($1=0.736 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Ken Willis in Beijing, Denny Thomas
in Hong Kong, Sarah Young in London and Brian Ellsworth and Jeb
Blount in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Miyoung Kim, Greg Mahlich,
Jeb Blount and Andre Grenon)