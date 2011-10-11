Sinopec buys 18 pct of Chevron Indonesia deep-water project -official

| BEIJING
BEIJING Oct 11 Sinopec International Petroleum
Exploration and Production Corp (SIPC), a wholly-owned unit of
state-owned Sinopec Group, has completed the purchase of an 18
percent stake in Chevron Corp's Indonesian deep-water
project for $680 million, a Sinopec official told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The move marks Sinopec Group's return to Indonesia after its
withdrawal in 2006.
The deep-water project, located in the Kutei basin off East
Kalimantan, included the Rapak, Ganal, and Makassar Strait
blocks, with a water depth of between 550 and 1,900 meters, the
official said, declining to be identified.
The project includes one under-producing oil field and five
oil and gas fields that have yet to be developed. Remaining
recoverable reserves total 15 million barrels of crude oil and
700 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The project was expected
to have a peak 370 thousands metric tonnes of equity oil and 79
billion cubic feet of equity gas in 2016, Sinopec Group said in
a statement on its website.
The deal signals a pick-up in M&A activity by Chinese energy
companies seeking to secure energy supplies to power the
country's booming economy.
Sinopec Group signed an agreement to buy Canadian oil and
gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd for C$2.2 billion
($2.1 billion) in cash earlier this month.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)