UPDATE 3-Sinopec eyes asset injection amid refining woes

* Sinopec suffered big refining losses in 2011
* Company expects crude prices to stay at high levels
* Expected to get upstream asset injection gradually
* Capex to rise 33 pct to 172.9 billion yuan in 2012
By Charlie Zhu and Wan Xu
HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 26 China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp), Asia's largest refiner,
is preparing to buy more overseas upstream assets from its
parent to beef up its relatively weak exploration and production
division, its chairman said on Monday.
"Our parent has built quite some overseas upstream
portfolios over the years. The quality of the assets is good,"
chairman Fu Chengyu said after Sinopec Corp posted sharply lower
profit for the fourth quarter of 2011 due to massive refining
losses.
"They will be all injected into the listed company
eventually to avoid internal competition," Fu told reporters at
Sinopec's results briefing.
The overseas upstream assets to be transferred to the listed
vehicle are currently being evaluated, Fu said, adding that only
when assets become profitable will they be injected into the
listed company.
Sinopec Group, the parent, has launched at least 74
acquisition deals worth $48.1 billion since 2005, putting it
ahead of all oil and gas majors over that period, Thomson
Reuters data show.
Sinopec Corp bought deepwater oil assets in Angola in 2010
for $2.46 billion from its parent, marking its first acquisition
of overseas upstream assets.
Unlike PetroChina and CNOOC,
which derive most of or all of their revenue from exploration
and production, Sinopec Corp is heavily focused on the
downstream refining segment.
Sinopec may receive a gradual injection of overseas
producing assets from its parent, and the move should benefit
Sinopec Corp shareholders in the long run, analysts say.
Sinopec Corp's proven oil and gas reserve stood at 3.966
billion barrels of oil equivalents at the end of 2011, little
changed from a year earlier, highlighting the need for its
parent to inject assets into the listed company, analysts said.
"The restructuring of Sinopec Corp via upstream asset
injection from its parent company, Sinopec Group, is likely to
see a gradual improvement in returns and potentially significant
value upside in the long term," Barclays Capital analysts Scott
Darling and Clement Chen said in an overnight research note.
REFINING LOSSES
Sinopec Corp on Sunday night posted a sharp fall in
fourth-quarter net profit, missing forecasts, as big losses at
its refining arm offset upstream gains. Based on international
accounting standards, Sinopec Corp's fourth-quarter net profit
fell 23 percent on year to 11.83 billion yuan, according to a
Reuters calculation.
Its full-year net profit rose 2 percent year on year to 73.2
billion yuan. That lagged a consensus forecast of 76.6 billion
yuan from 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sinopec saw heavy refining losses last year as increases in
domestic prices for oil products failed to keep pace with strong
rises in international crude prices, and analysts said
its earnings would still largely hinge on oil prices.
"Sinopec is facing a lot of uncertainties this year. Its
refining segment is still losing money due to high crude prices.
Its petrochemical business is also deteriorating due to rising
cost and weaker demand," Yan Shi, analyst at UOB Kay Hian, said
on Monday.
Sinopec's profitability may have improved after the
government hiked domestic gasoline and diesel retail ceiling
prices by 6-7 percent from March 20, and raised the threshold of
windfall tax on crude oil production from $40 per barrel to $55.
However, with crude oil prices being pushed up by ongoing
tensions between Iran and the West over its disputed nuclear
programme, Sinopec estimated in its annual report on Sunday that
crude oil "will generally fluctuate in a high range".
China's fuel price hikes often come smaller and later than
required under its pricing formula due to inflation concerns,
leaving refiners saddled with mounting losses.
Sinopec's refining losses amounted to 37.6 billion yuan
($5.9 billion) in 2011 versus an operating profit of 14.9
billion yuan in 2010. Its upstream exploration and production
(E&P) division realised an operating profit of 71.2 billion yuan
last year, up from 46.7 billion yuan in 2010, as its realised
crude prices jumped nearly 40 percent.
GAS GROWTH EYED
Its oil and gas output edged up 1.6 percent on year to
407.91 million barrels of oil equivalents (BOEs) in 2011, with
crude output falling 1.9 percent and natural gas output rising
17.1 percent. For 2012, it plans to produce 326.52 million
tonnes of crude oil and 582.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas.
Sinopec Corp's natural gas output will see rapid growth in
the next 5, and with expected further rises in domestic gas
prices, the business would become more profitable, Fu said.
The company processed 217 million tonnes of crude oil last
year, up 3 percent year on year. Sinopec said it aims to process
225 million tonnes of crude this year.
Sinopec Corp said its capital expenditure would hit 172.9
billion yuan this year, including 78.2 billion yuan earmarked
for E&P. Its 2011 capex totalled 130.18 billion yuan.
It proposed a final dividend of 0.20 yuan.
Sinopec's Hong Kong-listed shares ended up 1.5 percent on
Monday versus a flat broader market. Sinopec gained 9.8 percent
in 2011, outperforming PetroChina and CNOOC, which lost 4.8
percent and 26 percent, respectively, in the same period.
PetroChina and CNOOC are due to report their 2011 results
later this week.