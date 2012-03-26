UPDATE 3-Sinopec eyes asset injection amid refining woes

* Sinopec suffered big refining losses in 2011

By Charlie Zhu and Wan Xu

HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 26 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp), Asia's largest refiner, is preparing to buy more overseas upstream assets from its parent to beef up its relatively weak exploration and production division, its chairman said on Monday.

"Our parent has built quite some overseas upstream portfolios over the years. The quality of the assets is good," chairman Fu Chengyu said after Sinopec Corp posted sharply lower profit for the fourth quarter of 2011 due to massive refining losses.

"They will be all injected into the listed company eventually to avoid internal competition," Fu told reporters at Sinopec's results briefing.

The overseas upstream assets to be transferred to the listed vehicle are currently being evaluated, Fu said, adding that only when assets become profitable will they be injected into the listed company.

Sinopec Group, the parent, has launched at least 74 acquisition deals worth $48.1 billion since 2005, putting it ahead of all oil and gas majors over that period, Thomson Reuters data show.

Sinopec Corp bought deepwater oil assets in Angola in 2010 for $2.46 billion from its parent, marking its first acquisition of overseas upstream assets.

Unlike PetroChina and CNOOC, which derive most of or all of their revenue from exploration and production, Sinopec Corp is heavily focused on the downstream refining segment.

Sinopec may receive a gradual injection of overseas producing assets from its parent, and the move should benefit Sinopec Corp shareholders in the long run, analysts say.

Sinopec Corp's proven oil and gas reserve stood at 3.966 billion barrels of oil equivalents at the end of 2011, little changed from a year earlier, highlighting the need for its parent to inject assets into the listed company, analysts said.

"The restructuring of Sinopec Corp via upstream asset injection from its parent company, Sinopec Group, is likely to see a gradual improvement in returns and potentially significant value upside in the long term," Barclays Capital analysts Scott Darling and Clement Chen said in an overnight research note.

REFINING LOSSES

Sinopec Corp on Sunday night posted a sharp fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing forecasts, as big losses at its refining arm offset upstream gains. Based on international accounting standards, Sinopec Corp's fourth-quarter net profit fell 23 percent on year to 11.83 billion yuan, according to a Reuters calculation.

Its full-year net profit rose 2 percent year on year to 73.2 billion yuan. That lagged a consensus forecast of 76.6 billion yuan from 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sinopec saw heavy refining losses last year as increases in domestic prices for oil products failed to keep pace with strong rises in international crude prices, and analysts said its earnings would still largely hinge on oil prices.

"Sinopec is facing a lot of uncertainties this year. Its refining segment is still losing money due to high crude prices. Its petrochemical business is also deteriorating due to rising cost and weaker demand," Yan Shi, analyst at UOB Kay Hian, said on Monday.

Sinopec's profitability may have improved after the government hiked domestic gasoline and diesel retail ceiling prices by 6-7 percent from March 20, and raised the threshold of windfall tax on crude oil production from $40 per barrel to $55.

However, with crude oil prices being pushed up by ongoing tensions between Iran and the West over its disputed nuclear programme, Sinopec estimated in its annual report on Sunday that crude oil "will generally fluctuate in a high range".

China's fuel price hikes often come smaller and later than required under its pricing formula due to inflation concerns, leaving refiners saddled with mounting losses.

Sinopec's refining losses amounted to 37.6 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in 2011 versus an operating profit of 14.9 billion yuan in 2010. Its upstream exploration and production (E&P) division realised an operating profit of 71.2 billion yuan last year, up from 46.7 billion yuan in 2010, as its realised crude prices jumped nearly 40 percent.

GAS GROWTH EYED

Its oil and gas output edged up 1.6 percent on year to 407.91 million barrels of oil equivalents (BOEs) in 2011, with crude output falling 1.9 percent and natural gas output rising 17.1 percent. For 2012, it plans to produce 326.52 million tonnes of crude oil and 582.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Sinopec Corp's natural gas output will see rapid growth in the next 5, and with expected further rises in domestic gas prices, the business would become more profitable, Fu said.

The company processed 217 million tonnes of crude oil last year, up 3 percent year on year. Sinopec said it aims to process 225 million tonnes of crude this year.

Sinopec Corp said its capital expenditure would hit 172.9 billion yuan this year, including 78.2 billion yuan earmarked for E&P. Its 2011 capex totalled 130.18 billion yuan.

It proposed a final dividend of 0.20 yuan.

Sinopec's Hong Kong-listed shares ended up 1.5 percent on Monday versus a flat broader market. Sinopec gained 9.8 percent in 2011, outperforming PetroChina and CNOOC, which lost 4.8 percent and 26 percent, respectively, in the same period.

PetroChina and CNOOC are due to report their 2011 results later this week.