Sinopec Engineering shares jump ahead of Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG May 22 Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co Ltd gained as much as 8.6 percent in gray market trading on Wednesday, underscoring expectations the stock will climb in its official debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

Shares of Sinopec Engineering traded as high as HK$11.40, up from the IPO price of HK$10.50, according to PhillipMart, the pre-listing trading platform of Phillip Securities in Hong Kong.

The stock traded at HK$11.10 at the Bright Smart Securities pre-IPO platform. Gray market prices are quoted by brokerages ahead of a security being officially traded on an exchange.

Sinopec Engineering is controlled by China Petrochemical Corp, the state-owned integrated oil behemoth also known as Sinopec Group that is also the parent of China Petroleum and Chemical Corp .

Sinopec Engineering priced its $1.8 billion IPO near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$9.80-HK$13.10 per share last week.