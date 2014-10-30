Sinopec posts 12 pct fall in Q3 profits, but beats forecasts

HONG KONG Oct 30 Asia's largest oil refiner Sinopec Corp posted on Thursday a 12 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, partly because of lower international crude prices, weaker refining profits and slowing Chinese demand.

Net profit at Sinopec fell to 19.3 billion yuan ($3.16 billion) from 22.0 billion yuan a year earlier, Sinopec said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse.

The quarterly profit figure was above an average estimate of 15.7 billion yuan by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Sinopec has been hurt by a sharp fall in international crude prices since June, and an overcapacity in the domestic refining and chemicals markets as a result of China's economic slowdown, analysts say.

Sinopec and PetroChina, the country's largest oil and gas producer, have been cutting capital spending and bringing private investment into their downstream businesses to enhance returns.

Last month, Sinopec unveiled a plan to sell a $17.5 billion stake in its retail business, marking China's biggest privatisation push since President Xi Jinping came to power almost two years ago. (1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Meg Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and William Hardy)