UPDATE 1-Sinopec posts 12 pct fall in Q3 profits, but beats forecasts

HONG KONG Oct 30 Asia's largest oil refiner Sinopec Corp posted a 12 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, due to lower international crude prices, weaker refining profits and slowing Chinese oil demand.

A 25 percent slide in crude prices since June due to slowing global demand, particularly in China, is putting a heavy burden on oil companies around the world.

Net profit at Beijing-based Sinopec fell to 19.3 billion yuan ($3.16 billion) from 22.0 billion yuan a year earlier, Sinopec said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse. But the quarterly profit figure was above an average estimate of 15.7 billion yuan by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Two other Chinese state-run oil giants PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd posted weaker third-quarter results on Wednesday, also hit by a slump in crude prices as a result of ample supplies and weakening demand.

Due to lower crude prices, the operating profits of Sinopec's exploration and production segment fell to 13.4 billion yuan in the third quarter to 15.8 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculation based on its January-September results.

Sinopec has also been hurt by an overcapacity in the domestic refining industry and flagging oil demand as a result of China's economic slowdown, analysts say.

Its refining profit sank to 1.3 billion yuan in the July-September period from 6.5 billion yuan a year ago, while its oil products distribution and retail division posted an operating profits of 7.6 billion yuan, versus 10.1 billion yuan a year earlier.

Sinopec processed 175.83 million tonnes of crude in the first nine months of this year, up less than 1 percent year on year. Its oil products sales volume totalled 138.15 million tonnes, up 2.61 percent.

Sinopec and PetroChina, the country's largest oil and gas producer, have been cutting capital spending and bringing private investment into their downstream businesses to enhance returns.

Last month, Sinopec unveiled a plan to sell a $17.5 billion stake in its retail business, marking China's biggest privatisation push since President Xi Jinping came to power almost two years ago. (1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Meg Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and William Hardy)