New Issue-Sinopec sells $3 bln in 3 parts

May 11 Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2012) Limited on Thursday sold $3 billion of senior notes in three parts in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. The issue is guaranteed by China Petrochemical Corp. Citigroup, HSBC, BOC International, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SINOPEC GROUP OVERSEAS DEVELOPMENT (2012) LTD TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 05/17/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.717 FIRST PAY 11/17/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.811 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/17/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 205 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.9 PCT MATURITY 05/17/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.697 FIRST PAY 11/17/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 3.937 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/17/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 210 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 05/17/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.672 FIRST PAY 11/17/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 4.896 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/17/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS