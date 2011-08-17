UPDATE 2-SinoTech blasts shortseller's allegations; warns action

* Says reserves right to take necessary actions in response
* Says not received formal reply from Nasdaq on retrading
* Says will appoint independent probe committee
BANGALORE, Aug 17 SinoTech Energy Ltd
said it was outraged by shortseller alfredlittle.com's
allegations that the Chinese oilfield services company's public
reports and filings with the U.S. securities regulators had
inaccuracies.
Several Chinese shares traded in the United States have sold
off recently after a rash of accounting scandals, prompting
attention from regulators and brokers while some of the auditors
involved face legal action.
SinoTech Energy, the latest Chinese company to come under
the scanner of authorities, said it reserves the right to take
necessary actions regarding efforts to "defame the company and
victimize its shareholders."
Shares of the company, which went public last November, were
halted by Nasdaq on Tuesday at $2.35. They have shed about 70
percent of their value in the last six months.
On a conference call with analysts, a company executive said
SinoTech Energy has not received any formal reply from Nasdaq
regarding the retrading of the stock.
"We are outraged by this blatantly self-interested,
mercenary attempt to profiteer at the expense of SinoTech and
its shareholders," the company said.
SinoTech Energy said it will appoint an independent special
committee to investigate alfredlittle.com's allegations.
On its website, alfredlittle.com said on Tuesday, "CTE, its
largest customers and suppliers are likely nothing more than
empty shells with little or no sales or income."
