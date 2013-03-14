版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 18:55 BJT

Sinovac vaccine meets main goal of late-stage study

March 14 China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd said a late-stage trial of its experimental vaccine for hand, foot and mouth disease met the main study goal of preventing the infection in infants between the ages of 6 and 35 months.

The vaccine, Enterovirus 71 (EV71), showed 95.4 percent efficacy against the disease.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a viral illness that usually affects infants and children younger than five years old.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐