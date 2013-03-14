Sinovac vaccine meets main goal of late-stage study

BRIEF-TSMC guides Q2 operating margin 39 pct - 41 pct
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
March 14 China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd said a late-stage trial of its experimental vaccine for hand, foot and mouth disease met the main study goal of preventing the infection in infants between the ages of 6 and 35 months.
The vaccine, Enterovirus 71 (EV71), showed 95.4 percent efficacy against the disease.
Hand, foot and mouth disease is a viral illness that usually affects infants and children younger than five years old.
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks slumped to fresh four-month lows on Thursday as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting exporters and financial stocks hard.
* March crude imports 9.17 mln bpd, previous record 8.57 mln bpd