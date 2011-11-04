UPDATE 2-Sino Vanadium management to take company private

* Co. is one of many hurt by Chinese accounting scandals

* Offer values company at about C$20 million

* Share price almost triples before stock halted (Adds details on offer, background)

By Euan Rocha

TORONTO, Nov 4 Sino Vanadium SVX.V, a China-focused metal exploration company, said on Friday it has received a management-sponsored takeover bid that values the firm at about C$20 million ($19.6 million).

The Canadian-listed company, focused on developing a vanadium deposit in China, has been one of several companies to be tainted by a recent flurry of scandals that have hurt the stocks and images of China-focused operations.

Sino Vanadium's stock fell more than 80 percent this year as investors turned sour on China-focused companies after accounting scandals at forest plantation operator Sino-Forest TRE.TO and sportswear retailer Zungui Haixi ZUN.V.

The takeover bid, which is being backed by Sino Vanadium's board, offers 27 Canadian cents in cash for each share tendered toward the offer. That is more than triple the stock's closing price on Thursday of 7.5 Canadian cents.

The shares had jumped to 21 Canadian cents by 1.20 p.m (1720 GMT) on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday before being halted.

Earlier this year, IND Dairytech, a China-focused diary company and cattle breeder, also delisted and went private, after restating 3 years of financial results. [ID:nN1E76DORB]

Sino Vanadium said the takeover bid has been put forward by its chief executive, Liu Bingqiang, and a group of shareholders, who control 73.9 percent of its issued and outstanding shares.

The company, which went public in June 2009, was focused on developing the Daquan vanadium deposit in China.

Mined primarily in South Africa, Russia and China, vanadium can double the strength of steel rebar, making it a critical additive for modern construction. The metal is also used in titanium alloys for the aerospace industry.

The company appointed a special committee of independent directors to review the offer, and all directors entitled to vote unanimously recommend that shareholders support the offer, Sino Vanadium said.

A special meeting of shareholders has been set for Dec. 7. The deal is expected to close on or about Dec. 20, pending the receipt of all necessary approvals.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Additional reporting by Julie Gordon and Allison Martell; editing by Peter Galloway and Rob Wilson)