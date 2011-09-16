Sinovel denies AMSC's charges of IP theft

Sept 16 Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd denied allegations of intellectual property theft by American Superconductor Corp and said the U.S. wind turbine parts maker was unable to meet the Chinese company's standards.

In an e-mailed statement to Reuters, Sinovel said it "categorically denies AMSC's allegation of IP infringement and will actively respond to the suits to defend the company's IP."

Sinovel also said it stopped making payments and taking delivery of goods as AMSC failed to meet contract requirements and grid integration requirements in China.

On Thursday, AMSC said it was suing its once-largest customer Sinovel for stealing its intellectual property by working with a former AMSC employee, and filed for an arbitration claim for breach of contract.

Earlier this year, Sinovel had refused to accept contracted shipments from AMSC and to pay for products already delivered.

"Ever since 2006 when AMSC started to supply Sinovel's core parts, AMSC has not been able to adapt to the fast developing global wind power technology especially that of the Chinese market," Sinovel said.

Sinovel, the largest Chinese wind turbine maker, used to account for 75 percent of AMSC's revenue. With the loss of Sinovel, AMSC has cut 30 percent of its workforce, delayed filing financial statement and restated some results. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore and Soo Ai Peng in Shanghai)