EU regulators approve Sinopec's European storage deal

BRUSSELS, March 8 EU competition regulators have
cleared the acquisition of Dutch petroleum products and
biodiesel storage firm Vesta Terminal BV by Chinese oil major
Sinopec and Swiss-based energy trading house
Mercuria Energy Group.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
in the 27-country European Union, said on Friday the deal did
not raise competition concerns "as the volume of petroleum
products stored at Vesta's facilities is very low when compared
to the traded volumes".
Vesta has storage operations at terminals in the Belgian
port of Antwerp, Flushing/Vlissingen in the Netherlands and in
Muuga, Estonia.
The deal will give state-owned Sinopec a foothold in
northwest Europe's vital Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
(ARA)trading hub, where physical movements of oil products
contribute to futures prices.
Sinopec and its trading unit, Unipec, will use the Vesta
tanks to optimise trade in gasoil (heating oil and diesel) and
gasoline.
(Reporting by Rex Merrifield; Editing by Mark Potter)