SIPC asks court to deny SEC request on Stanford claims

Feb 17 Securities Investor Protection Corp (SIPC) has asked a U.S. court to deny the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) request to compel SIPC to allow victims of Allen Stanford's alleged Ponzi scheme to file claims for compensation.

In a court filing on Thursday, SIPC said that Stanford's offshore bank involved in the Ponzi scheme was not a member firm. And because of this the law "does not authorize the liquidation of a non-member, offshore bank," SIPC said in the court filing.

SIPC, created under a 40-year-old investor protection law and funded by member firms, has handled liquidation proceedings for Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme and the MF Global failure.

But it has said the law that governs it does not apply in the case of Stanford, the alleged mastermind of a $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme.

Early in February, Judge Robert Wilkins of federal court in Washington, D.C., had ruled the SEC's effort to force SIPC to initiate a claims procedure for Stanford's victims is subject to judicial review.

Stanford is accused of bilking thousands of investors out of their savings by selling fraudulent certificates of deposit through his bank in the Caribbean. Prosecutors say the Ponzi scheme is one of the biggest white-collar crimes since Bernard Madoff's scam.

A Ponzi scheme is a fraud in which existing investors are paid with the deposits of newer ones. Stanford has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stanford, whose hobbies included cricket, once owned luxury homes in the Caribbean, Houston and Miami. He was arrested in June 2009.

The case is Securities & Exchange Commission v. Securities Investor Protection Corp, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 11-678.