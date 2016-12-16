Beam Suntory strikes deal with craft gin distiller Sipsmith

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 16 London-based craft gin distiller Sipsmith will gain global distribution through a deal with Japan's Beam Suntory, the companies said on Friday.
Under the terms of the deal, which were not disclosed, Beam will take a controlling stake in Sipsmith, though Sipsmith will continue to be run by its founders.
Sipsmith was advised by Rothschild. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.