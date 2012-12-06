UPDATE 2-Sirius sets long-awaited buyback, issues dividend

* Sirius to buy back $2 billion in shares
* Declares special cash dividend of 5 cents per share
* Special Dec. 28 dividend could be tax related-analyst
* Liberty to get roughly $160 million from special dividend
By Liana B. Baker
Dec 6 The board of Sirius XM Radio Inc
approved a $2 billion common stock repurchase program and issued
a special dividend, giving a big payout to its biggest
shareholder, Liberty Media.
Liberty Media, which owns about 49.8 percent of Sirius'
stock and is trying to gain control of the radio company, said
it will participate in the company's share repurchases in a way
that will not affect its ownership interest.
Sirius, the largest U.S. satellite radio provider with more
than 23 million subscribers, declared a special cash dividend of
5 cents per share of common stock, payable on Dec. 28 to
shareholders as of Dec. 18. The company expects to pay out about
$325 million in total for the dividend.
Based on its stake, Liberty will be paid roughly $160
million from the special dividend, according to Macquarie
analyst Amy Yong, who expects the buyback to be implemented in
2013.
Yong estimated Liberty spent about $1.6 billion in recent
months to raise its Sirius XM stake from 40 percent.
The company had $556.27 million in cash and cash equivalents
for the quarter ended Sept. 30. It announced on Wednesday that
it entered into a new $1.25 billion revolving credit facility,
which should provide financial flexibility for the dividend
payout, according to ISI analyst David Joyce.
The investment firm ISI expects Sirius to have "plenty of
cushion" for its dividend, estimating the company will end the
year with about $480 million in cash.
Sirius did not reveal the timing of the buyback, which had
been expected by analysts and investors. It said the timing and
amount of shares repurchased would be based on the "evaluation
of market conditions."
SPURRED BY THE 'FISCAL CLIFF'
ISI said in a research note that the moves were earlier than
expected and that the buyback was bigger than the $1.3 billion
it expected. The note went on to call the special dividend "a
modest surprise" that is "in line with other companies' fiscal
cliff-related pre-tax hike moves."
More than a dozen other companies, including Wal-Mart Stores
Inc, have moved 2013 dividend payments into December or
declared special December dividends.
Without action from Congress in coming weeks, tax cuts on
capital gains and dividends will expire at the end of 2012. The
accelerated dividend payments allow shareholders to avoid higher
tax rates in 2013, which could double for the wealthiest
investors.
It wasn't that long ago that Sirius was badly strapped for
cash and turned to John Malone's Liberty Media for funds.
Liberty acquired a roughly 40 percent stake in the satellite
radio company in 2009 as part of a deal in which it loaned
Sirius $530 million to help it stave off bankruptcy.
Sirius, home of the popular shock jock Howard Stern, has
been locked in a battle for control with Liberty for most of
2012.
Its CEO Mel Karmazin has said he will be stepping down in
February 2013, also a long-anticipated move since Karmazin is
famous for not wanting to work with controlling shareholders.
Sirius XM shares rose 6 cents or 2.3 percent to $2.84 while
Liberty Media shares rose $1.21 or 1.1 percent to $107.62.