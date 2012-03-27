UPDATE 1-Sirius XM Radio files complaint against SoundExchange, others

March 27 Satellite radio operator Sirius XM
Radio said it has filed a complaint against
SoundExchange Inc and a recording industry association for
interfering in its efforts to secure copyrights critical to its
business.
Sirius said the conduct of SoundExchange -- appointed by the
Copyright Royalty Board to collect and distribute statutory
performance royalties -- and the American Association of
Independent Music (A2IM) violated federal antitrust law and the
New York state law.
The company said it sought injunctive relief to stop
SoundExchange and A2IM from impeding its efforts to get licenses
directly from record companies instead of relying on
negotiations by SoundExchange or on regulatory rate-making
proceedings.
Sirius, which has signed nearly 80 direct licenses to date,
said it is now forced to deal exclusively with SoundExchange to
acquire statutory licenses at higher prices than it otherwise
would have obtained through direct licensing with individual
record labels.