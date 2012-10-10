UPDATE 1-SiriusXM raises full-year subscriber forecast

Oct 10 Sirius XM Radio Inc CEO Mel
Karmazin said the company will add 446,000 new subscribers for
the third quarter and raised its full-year forecast to 1.8
million net additions.
Karmazin gave the updated business outlook for the satellite
radio broadcaster while speaking at Liberty Media Corp's
annual investor day. Liberty, controlled by billionaire
John Malone, is Sirius's largest shareholder with a stake of
just under 50 percent.
Liberty has been trying for months to wrest full control of
Sirius, going so far as to file a petition with the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission to replace the company's board.
Liberty has argued that Sirius should be more aggressive about
pursuing better technology and expanding internationally.
Karmazin gave no indication during his presentation about
whether he will leave Sirius or renew his contract, which is due
to expire at the end of the year. Karmazin, who famously clashed
with Sumner Redstone while at Viacom Inc, is known for
his disdain of working for a controlling shareholder, and has
indicated that Liberty likely wouldn't need him stick around if
it took control.
Under Karmazin, Sirius has grown its subscriber count to
23.4 million as of the end of the third quarter, and maintains
an estimated 70 percent market share of new cars sold in the
United States. Karmazin also helped negotiate new contracts to
keep signature talent on the air, most notably popular "shock
jock" Howard Stern.
Indeed, Karmazin said Wednesday that one of Sirius' major
advantages over terrestrial radio was that it was able to put on
"adult content."
"We don't just have to put on programming appealing to
children," Karmazin said.
Despite a raft of competitors including the mostly free
online streaming music company Pandora Media, which has
legions of listeners and has been steadily gaining marketing
share, Sirius raised its net subscriber forecast for this year
to 1.8 million from 1.6 million. The company expects to end the
year with roughly $3.3 billion in revenue and about $700 million
in free cash flow.