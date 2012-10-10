UPDATE 2-SiriusXM raises full-year subscriber forecast

* Will add 446,000 new subscribers for Q3
* Raised full-year forecast to 1.8 mln net additions
* Considering shareholder return
By Jennifer Saba and Peter Lauria
Oct 10 Sirius XM Radio Inc CEO Mel
Karmazin said the company will add 446,000 new subscribers for
the third quarter and raised its full-year forecast to 1.8
million net additions.
Karmazin gave the updated business outlook for the satellite
radio broadcaster while speaking at Liberty Media Corp's
annual investor day on Wednesday. Liberty, controlled
by billionaire John Malone, is Sirius's largest shareholder with
a stake of just under 50 percent.
Liberty has been trying for months to wrest full control of
Sirius, going so far as to file a petition with the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission to replace the company's board.
Liberty has argued that Sirius should be more aggressive about
pursuing better technology and expanding internationally.
Karmazin gave no indication during his presentation about
whether he will leave Sirius or renew his contract, which is due
to expire at the end of the year. Analysts didn't put the
question to Malone after the executive presentations.
Karmazin, who famously clashed with Sumner Redstone while at
Viacom Inc, is known for his disdain of working for a
controlling shareholder, and has indicated that Liberty likely
wouldn't need him stick around if it took control.
Liberty acquired an initial stake of about 40 percent in
Sirius in 2009 as part of a deal in which it loaned the
satellite radio provider $530 million to help stave off
bankruptcy.
Under Karmazin, Sirius has grown its subscriber count to
23.4 million as of the end of the third quarter, and maintains
an estimated 70 percent market share of new cars sold in the
United States. Karmazin also helped negotiate new contracts to
keep signature talent on the air, most notably popular "shock
jock" Howard Stern.
Still, Sirius is on the hunt for potential acquisitions.
Karmazin said that the company looked at four potential buys
this week.
"There is nothing out there we have seen that is appropriate
for the company to do," he said.
In place of an acquisition, Karmazin said that its pile of
cash would be better served in the hands of shareholders but
that decision is ultimately up to the board.
A raft of competitors including Clear Channel Communications
and the mostly free online streaming music company Pandora Media
, which has legions of listeners and has been steadily
gaining market share, hasn't stopped Sirius.
Indeed, Karmazin said that one of Sirius' major advantages
over terrestrial radio was that it was able to put on "adult
content."
"We don't just have to put on programming appealing to
children," Karmazin said.
Sirius raised its net subscriber forecast for this year to
1.8 million from 1.6 million. The company expects to end the
year with roughly $3.3 billion in revenue and about $700 million
in free cash flow.
Shares of Sirius rose more than 3 percent to $2.71 in
afternoon trading on Wednesday.
Karmazin was one of several executives from Liberty's
businesses presenting outlooks, including book retailer Barnes &
Noble Inc, concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment
Inc, and premium pay-TV network Starz LLC, which it
plans to spin off into a separate public company.