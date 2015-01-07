版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 7日 星期三 20:45 BJT

Sirius beats 2014 revenue forecast as it adds more subscribers

Jan 7 Satellite radio service Sirius XM Holdings said it would beat its 2014 revenue forecast of $4.15 billion after net subscriber additions exceeded expectations.

The company reported about 1.8 million net subscriber additions for the year, above its increased forecast of 1.5 million.

Sirius also forecast revenue of about $4.4 billion in 2015 and net subscriber additions of about 1.2 million. (Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya; Editing by Simon Jennings)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐