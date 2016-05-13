版本:
Sirius XM to take Sirius XM Canada private

May 13 Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc said on Friday that Sirius XM Holdings Inc, its biggest shareholder, along with other shareholders would take the company private for about C$351 million ($273 million).

Sirius XM Canada's shareholders will receive C$4.50 per share in cash or stock for each share they own, representing a premium of 6.4 percent to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

Sirius XM Canada had an equity value of about C$443 million as of Thursday's close.

Sirius XM Holdings owned about 32 percent of Sirius XM Canada as of Dec. 9, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

