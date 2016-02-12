版本:
Sirius XM Canada Holdings says approached for potential deal

Feb 12 Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc, the parent of Sirius XM Canada Inc, said it had been approached for a potential deal.

The news comes a day after the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that the company's owners were planning to take it private in a deal that could value the company at about C$750 million ($538 million).

Sirius XM Canada Holdings, an affiliate of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, said on Friday it had not received a binding proposal and it was in early-stage talks. ($1 = C$1.39) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

