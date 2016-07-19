Sirius XM Canada "strongly disagrees" with shareholder complaint

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 Satellite radio service provider Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc said it "strongly disagrees" with a complaint filed by some shareholders in connection with the company's plan to go private.
Sirius XM Canada agreed in May to be acquired and taken private by SiriusXM Holdings Inc, its biggest shareholder, along with two of its top Canadian shareholders.
The shareholder complaint, filed with the Ontario Securities Commission, raised concerns over the proposed recapitalization of the company by way of the going-private transaction.
SiriusXM Canada said on Tuesday the recapitalization was "in the best interest of the company," adding that it would present its position to the regulator "shortly". (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.