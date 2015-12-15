Sirius XM signs new 5-year deal with radio jockey Howard Stern

Dec 15 Satellite radio service provider Sirius XM Holdings Inc said it had signed a new five-year deal with celebrity radio jockey Howard Stern for "The Howard Stern Show".

Under the deal, Stern will continue to produce and host the show, and Sirius will also venture into video programming, the company said on Tuesday.

Sirius has signed another 12-year deal with Howard Stern Productions to use Stern's audio and video library spanning his over 30-year broadcasting career.

"The Howard Stern Show" will continue to be broadcast live exclusively on Sirius's Howard 100 channel. It will also be available for streaming online and on the Sirius XM app. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)