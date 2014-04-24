Sirius XM revenue beats estimates as it adds more subscribers

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected 11 percent rise in first- quarter revenue as more subscribers stayed on after an initial promotional period.
Revenue rose to $997.7 million from $897.4 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected $994.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $93.9 million, or 2 cents per share, from $123.6 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sirius added 173,480 net self-pay subscribers in the quarter ended March 31, raising the number of its subscribers to 25.8 million.
John Malone-controlled Liberty Media Corp, which owns 53 percent of Sirius, canceled an offer to buy the rest of the satellite radio provider in March. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget