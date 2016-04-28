UPDATE 1-Strong US car sales drive Sirius's subscriber growth

(Adds background, updates premarket shares)

April 28 Sirius XM Holdings Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as strong U.S. auto sales drove an increase in subscribers for its satellite radio service.

The company's subscriber growth hinges largely on the strength in the auto industry as most new cars are fitted with Sirius's receivers, with free access to radio service for the first few months.

Shares of Sirius, which competes with music streaming services such as Pandora Media Inc and Spotify, rose 3 percent at $4.10 in premarket trading.

The company, majority owned by billionaire John Malone, said it added 465,000 net new subscribers in the first quarter, compared with 431,000 additions a year earlier.

New York-based Sirius said it expected to add about 1.6 million net new subscribers this year - 200,000 more than its earlier projection.

The net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $171.3 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $105.7 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $1.2 billion from $1.08 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 3 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rival Pandora is expected to report results later on Thursday. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)