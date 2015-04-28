UPDATE 1-Sirius XM raises 2015 subscriber addition forecast

(Adds details, compares with analyst estimates; adds share

April 28 Sirius XM Holdings Inc raised
its revenue and subscriber additions forecast for 2015 as strong
U.S. auto sales drive an increase in customers for the satellite
radio service.
People who buy new cars fitted with Sirius receivers usually
get free access for a few months, but must pay a fee to continue
the service.
The number of Sirius's paying subscribers rose 7.4 percent
to 27.7 million as of March 31 from a year earlier - the highest
rate of increase in six quarters.
Auto sales in the United States have been healthy in the
first three months of the year, with consumer demand for new
vehicles strengthening.
Sirius, which competes with music streaming services such as
Pandora Media Inc and Spotify, said it now expects to add
1.4 million net new subscribers this year, up from its prior
forecast of 1.2 million.
The company also raised its revenue forecast for the full
year by $70 million to $4.47 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting 2015 revenue of $4.49
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sirius shares were down 0.5 percent in premarket trading.
The company's net income rose to $105.7 million, or 2 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $94.0
million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.08 billion from $997.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 3 cents per
share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing
by Joyjeet Das)