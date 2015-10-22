Sirius XM raises 2015 revenue forecast on strong auto sales

Oct 22 Satellite radio service provider Sirius XM Holdings Inc raised its full-year forecast for revenue and subscriber additions for the third time, helped by strong U.S. auto sales.

The company raised its 2015 revenue forecast to $4.53 billion, from $4.5 billion.

Sirius's net income rose to $166.6 million, or 3 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $136.2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.7 percent to $1.17 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)