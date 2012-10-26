版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Sirius Computer Solutions CFR B1

Oct 26 Sirius Computer Solutions Inc : * Moody's assigns b1 cfr to Sirius Computer Solutions ; rates senior credit

facility at b1 * Rpt-moody's assigns b1 cfr to sirius computer solutions; rates senior credit

facility at b1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐