版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 18日 星期一 14:23 BJT

BRIEF-Sirius Minerals signs offtake pact with Central American fertilizer distributor

Aug 18 Sirius Minerals Plc :

* Take or pay offtake agreement for polyhalite sales from york potash project signed with large Central American fertilizer distributor

* Annual contracted tonnage ramping up to 250,000 tonnes per annum over 5 years, with an option for an additional 250,000 tonnes per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐