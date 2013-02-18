Sirius Minerals signs marketing deal with Keytrade, shares rise

Feb 18 Potash development company Sirius
Minerals Plc said it signed a marketing agreement with
fertilizer trader Keytrade AG, sending its shares up as much as
13 percent.
Switzerland-based Keytrade will market up to 1.75 million
tonnes per annum of polyhalite produced at Sirius' flagship York
potash project.
"We see the deal positively impacting the project financing,
with a well-respected global fertiliser marketing group now
aiding the product story," Liberum Capital analyst Ash Lazenby
said.
Production at the York project is scheduled to begin late
2016, with a first phase output target of 5 million tonnes per
annum, Sirius said.
Sirius' shares were up 7 percent at 24.4 pence at 1122 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.