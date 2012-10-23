版本:
Sirius XM says CEO to step down

Oct 23 Sirius XM Radio Inc said Chief Executive Mel Karmazin will step down on Feb. 1, 2013, after the expiry of his employment agreement.

The satellite radio broadcaster said its board has formed a search committee to consider both internal and external candidates for its next CEO.

