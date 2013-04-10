Sirius XM names Liberty Media CEO as its chairman

April 10 Sirius XM Radio Inc named
Gregory Maffei, chief executive of Liberty Media Corp,
as chairman.
Maffei replaced Eddy Hartenstein, who would serve as lead
independent director, Sirius said in a proxy statement. ()
Liberty Media became Sirius XM's majority owner in January
after regulators gave it the green light to take control of the
satellite radio operator, ending a prolonged battle for control
that led to the departure of the previous CEO Mel Karmazin late
last year.
Discovery Communications Inc CEO David Zaslav and
Evan Malone, son of Liberty Media chairman John Malone, would
join Sirius' board.
The directors would be elected in a shareholder meeting on
May 21.