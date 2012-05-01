CORRECTED-Sirius XM posts profit, revenue rise for Q1

By Liana B. Baker
May 1 Satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio
Inc posted a profit and higher revenue for the first
quarter on Tuesday, boosted by an increase in subscriber prices
at the beginning of the year.
The company added 404,596 subscribers, ending the quarter
with an all time-high 22.3 million paying users.
The New York-based company, which has radios on the
dashboards of 67 percent of new cars in the United States,
reported net income of $107.7 million, or 2 cents a share,
compared with net income of $78.1 million, or 1 cent a share, a
year ago.
The company, which competes with free Internet radio
services such as Pandora Media Inc, reported revenue of
$804.7 million, against estimates of $803.8 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue a year before was $622.4
million.