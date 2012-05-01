UPDATE 2-Sirius XM CEO doubts FCC will side with Liberty

* CEO: Liberty has influence but is not in control
* Q1 EPS 2 cents, matches Wall Street view
* Adds more subscribers than expected
* Shares rise 1 percent
By Liana B. Baker
May 1 Sirius XM Radio Inc CEO Mel
Karmazin said it was unlikely that John Malone's Liberty Media
Corp, the company's biggest shareholder, would get permission
from regulators to take control of Sirius XM with its current 40
percent stake.
Liberty acquired its stake in 2009 as part of deal in which
it loaned the satellite radio provider $530 million to help it
stave off bankruptcy.
Since then, Sirius XM has turned its business around. On
Tuesday it reported higher first-quarter profit and revenue,
boosted by its first ever price increase. During an earnings
conference call, analysts brought up the matter of Malone's
intentions.
Sirius XM faces a potential battle with Liberty,
which last month requested approval from federal regulators to
take de facto control of Sirius XM now that restrictions on its
stake have expired.
Liberty executives have said the company could boost its
stake above 49.9 percent. It already holds five of Sirius XM's
13 board seats.
Karmazin said on the conference call that he did not think
the Federal Communications Commission would side with Liberty.
"We believe the FCC will conclude based on precedent that a
40 percent shareholder, even one with influence, is not in de
facto control," Karmazin said.
But he also said he had not heard from the FCC and did not
know what Liberty Media planned to do besides keep its options
open.
He said Sirius XM would protect its shareholders if Liberty
did take control of the company. He said Sirius XM was not
currently "combative" with Liberty.
"If the time comes that Liberty's interests are different
than the other 60 percent of shareholders, we will do what we
have to do to protect the interest of our 60 percent of
shareholders," he said.
Wall Street investors would like to know how Liberty will
proceed with its stake in Sirius XM.
"We'd like to see this resolved over the next several months
and we'd love to hear what Liberty's true intentions are," said
Lazard Capital Markets analyst Barton Crockett.
SOLID RESULTS
Sirius XM said it added 404,596 subscribers during the first
quarter, ending the period with an all time-high 22.3 million
paying users. The subscriber additions topped the 400,000
expected by Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss and were far
above the consensus Wall Street estimate of about 200,000,
Harriss said.
Harriss said analysts expected the price increase to drive
away some customers.
The New York-based company, which has radios on the
dashboards of nearly 70 percent of new cars in the United
States, raised its prices for the first time ever at the
beginning of the year. The price for its basic package went up
to $14.49 a month from $12.95.
Customers did not balk at the price rise. The company's
subscriber churn, or customer turnover, improved to 1.9 percent
in the first quarter from 2 percent a year ago.
Harriss said Sirius XM may have discounted its service for
some subscribers to keep them from leaving.
Sirius XM reported net income of $107.7 million, or 2 cents
a share, compared with $78.1 million, or 1 cent a share, a year
ago. The earnings matched the average Wall Street estimate.
The company, which competes with free Internet radio
services such as Pandora Media Inc, reported revenue of
$804.7 million, against a Street estimate of $803.8 million.
Revenue a year earlier was $622.4 million.
The company now expects a net increase in subscribers of 1.5
million this year as auto sales improve.
Full-year revenue is expected to be $3.3 billion, compared
with a Street estimate of $3.36 billion. Free cash flow is
expected to rise to $700 million for the year.
Sirius XM shares were up 1.5 cents to $2.27 in morning trade
on the Nasdaq.