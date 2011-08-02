UPDATE 3-Sirius XM raises subscriber forecast, shares gain

* Raises free cash flow forecast
* Radios now in 65 pct of new cars sold in U.S.
* Price increase imminent - analyst
* Shares up 1.4 percent
(Adds executive comments, new analyst comments, details on end
of price freeze)
By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O) spent
less to attract new listeners in the second quarter and raised
its forecast for subscriber additions for the year, sending its
shares up 1.4 percent on Tuesday.
The company, home to programming by Howard Stern and Major
League Baseball, said it expects to add 1.6 million subscribers
this year, up from a previous forecast of 1.4 million.
The company also raised its free cash flow forecast for the
year to $400 million from $350 million.
The new subscriber forecast came as a surprise to Gabelli &
Co analyst Brett Harriss, who said he was expecting the company
to be more conservative, considering inventory problems in
Japan facing the auto industry.
Sirius XM depends on the car industry to attract new
subscribers. About half of car owners who receive free radios
in their new vehicles end up paying for the service once the
promotions end.
"Despite a slowdown in auto sales due to Fukushima, (Sirius
XM's) business is strong," Harriss said.
On Tuesday, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said supply chain
disruptions related to the earthquake in Japan were being
resolved faster than expected. [ID:nL3E7J109Y]
Sirius XM, which has radios in the dashboards of 65 percent
of new cars in the United States, stands to benefit this year
and next as auto sales improve, Chief Executive Mel Karmazin
said on a conference call. Its radios can now also be found in
used cars.
"Again, we will continue to grow subscribers as the (car
companies) are all forecasting higher auto sales in 2012,"
Karmazin said.
He told analysts on the call that the company should make
more money off each consumer in future quarters, now that the
Federal Communications Commission has lifted a three-year ban
on the company raising its prices. The FCC lifted the price
freeze on Sirius XM last week.
Sirius XM most likely will raise prices on its popular
$12.95-per-month package, said Lazard Capital Markets analyst
Barton Crockett.
"Investors do expect a meaningful price hike next year,"
Crockett said, adding that prices will probably rise by $2 per
month, not as much as Netflix's much-publicized price increase.
[ID:nN1E76P23D]
In the second quarter, the satellite radio provider added a
better-than-expected 452,147 subscribers, bringing its total
listener base to more than 21 million. Maxim Group research was
expecting it to add 391,000 subscribers in the quarter.
The company spent $54 to acquire each new subscriber, $5
less than a year earlier -- a sign that it is managing costs
better.
Second-quarter net income was $173 million, or 3 cents per
share, beating analysts' average forecast of 2 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were up 1.4 percent to $2.14 in midday
trading on Tuesday. The shares are up 32 percent this year.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John
Wallace)