UPDATE 3-Sirius XM's subscriber numbers miss, shares fall

* Sirius XM's 2 cent EPS beats Street's 1 cent EPS
* Adds 334,000 new subscribers, shy of some estimates
* Net income, revenue rises
* Shares flat
(Adds analyst, CEO comments, share action)
By Liana B. Baker
Nov 1 Sirius XM Radio's (SIRI.O) subscriber
additions fell short of some expectations, sending shares of
the satellite radio provider down as much as 8 percent on
Tuesday.
Sirius XM, whose shares had rebounded later in the session,
added 334,000 new subscribers in the third quarter. Lazard
Capital Markets expected at least 355,000 new subscribers while
the Maxim Group expected about 400,000 new subscribers.
The company also had a harder time getting customers to
commit to its service once its promotions end. It acquires most
of its new subscribers by offering free trials of its service
when people buy new cars.
The conversion rate of trial subscribers who became full
paying subscribers fell to 44.4 percent in the third quarter,
down from 48.1 percent a year earlier.
"We see net subscriber growth as the most important metric
for the stock and any noise there or in conversion rates, is
likely a headwind today, despite other positives in the
report," said Lazard analyst Barton Crockett.
The company did not increase its earnings outlook for the
rest of the year or for 2012, when it will raise its prices for
the first time in years. For 2012, the company expects revenue
to rise 10 percent to $3.3 billion and its free cash flow to
rise 75 percent to $700 million.
The company plans to increase the base price of its
packages, Sirius and XM Select to $14.49 from $12.95 a month
and will adjust other programming packages starting Jan. 1.
The company is allowed to raise prices now that the Federal
Communications Commission has lifted a three-year ban on the
company following Sirius' merger with XM radio.
Chief Executive Mel Karmazin told analysts on the
conference call that he has not heard of any backlash from
consumers since the price raise was announced.
"We're very cautious when we are raising our price. We
believe that we are being prudent," Karmazin said, adding he is
not concerned that customers will defect to free Internet radio
rivals.
"Next year is the big bet because they are going to raise
prices. Everyone saw what happened to Netflix," said Maxim
Group analyst John Tinker, referring to the online video
service's customer defections following price increases this
year."
But Karmazin, the CEO, downplayed the higher prices and
said consumers will be able to accept the $1.50 or so increase.
Karmazin referred to it as an additional 5 cents a day.
Sirius XM, which competes with free Internet radio
services such as Pandora (P.N), said its net income rose to
$104.1 million, or 2 cents per share, from $67.6 million, or 1
cent per share, a year earlier. This beat Wall Street's EPS
estimate by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $764 million was in line with analysts'
estimates.
The company, home to programming by Howard Stern and sports
programming such as Major League Baseball, had 21.3 million
subscribers as of Sept. 30.
Its shares were flat at $1.79 on the Nasdaq after trading
as low as $1.65.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Derek Caney)